This paddy man ploughs his own furrow to happiness

Age is no bar for 75-year-old B K Deva Rao, who, through his hard work, has become an expert in growing paddy over the years.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

B K Deva Rao spreads paddy to dry in the courtyard of his house at Mittabagilu village, D-K district | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Age is no bar for 75-year-old B K Deva Rao, who, through his hard work, has become an expert in growing paddy over the years. Atikaraya, Suggikayame, Kuttikayame, Ubaramunda, Kariyajebi, Sanna Atikaraya, Kayame, Masoori, Rajakayame, Jeersaale, Gandhasaale, Kalame, Peetsaale, Hallinga and Kavalakannu are some of the varieties of paddy Rao grows in his five acres of land in Mittabagilu village, Dakshin Kannada district.

Most of the 170 varieties of paddy he cultivates are indigenous. From 1961-1962, cultivation was just a means of living for Rao, as agriculture was his family’s traditional occupation. “Like my ancestors, I started farming at the age of 20. Looking back now, I had no intentions of doing what I am currently pursuing,” says Rao, who is a recipient of the prestigious Rajyotsava Award.

Rao was earlier cultivating paddy in four congenial seasons, namely Enelu (May-Oct), Patla (July-Dec), Suggi (Nov to March) and Kolake (Feb-May), which are the traditional names for seasons in coastal Karnataka. However, now, the septuagenarian says climate change has taken its toll, and the suitable seasons for cultivation have been reduced to two — Kharif and Rabi. Talking about his journey, Rao says he first started collecting various local paddy seeds from just about anyone. At first, he collected about 25-30 varieties of seeds, and started growing them.

“It was mainly through barter that I first started collecting seeds. I would exchange seeds with people, so both parties are happy,” he says, adding that his collection gradually grew, and now he has North Indian varieties of seeds as well. Rao proudly remembers how Anil Hegde, the personal assistant of JDU leader Nitish Kumar, saw his enthusiasm for preserving indigenous seeds, and gifted him some Raktashali rice, which is a rare, nearly-extinct variety. “This variety, with red husk and and grains, is from Vedic times, and has medicinal properties. Many seeds in my collection are rare, some you cannot find anywhere,” he says.

This has never been a commercial enterprise for Rao, as he does not sell his grains, but he does turn the paddy into rice using his own machines. However, at times, if someone asks, he readily sells his seeds. “I just do this for self-satisfaction. There is no question of profit, I am not here to do business.”
His son B K Parameshwara Rao says his father’s love for paddy is indescribable. “My father spends most of his time out in the fields. The paddy he grows is of very high quality. He uses a unique water harvesting technique, which is better than using a soak pit. Many people don’t know about this,” says Parameshwara, who has also made a chart of all the paddy varieties for the benefit of visitors.Harini, Rao’s daughter, works as his personal assistant. “I have the names of all the rice varieties we cultivate on the tip of my fingertips. As my father sometimes struggles to recall some of the names, I help him remember,” she says.

Going organic
Till 1988, Rao grew paddy for profit, and would use chemical fertilisers. “I saw the harmful effects of fertilisers as well as the growing demand for hybrid paddy, which is when I thought about preserving indigenous varieties of seeds.” Now, Rao has gone fully organic, and uses bio manure, which has improved soil quality.

