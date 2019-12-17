Terror outfit member held in Kolkata

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested an alleged member of the banned terrorist organisation — Jamat-ul-Mujahideen-Bangladesh (JMB) from Kolkata. A resident of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, Mosaraf Hossain alias Moosa belongs to the Bengaluru-Burdwan module of JMB, which is being investigated by the NIA.

“Moosa came to Bengaluru in the first week of March 2018 with Asif Ikbal, who is accused number three in a robbery case, to participate in subversive activities in India. While staying in Bengaluru, he along with other JMB accused - Jahidul Islam, Kador Kazi, Habibur Rahman, Adil Seikh and Najir Sheikh — had committed two robberies in March-April 2018 in Bengaluru to raise funds for JMB to wage war against India,” said a spokesperson. The agency had seized some explosives from a house in Soladevanahalli, which was reportedly rented by the accused JMB members, he added. Moosa will be brought to the city on transit remand.