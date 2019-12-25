Miscreants set fire on vehicles and property at CPI Karnataka HQ

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men allegedly entered the office of Communist Party of India near Malleshwaram and set two vehicles on fire.

The incident that took place on Tuesday night left the two vehicles completely gutted. The security officials present at the premises alerted the fire and emergency personnel

A senior police officer said that the incident took place late in the night when some miscreants barged inside the office and set vehicles on fire. The security officials who heard a noise came out and noticed the blaze.

The police are suspecting that the miscreants intentionally targetted the office as retaliation to BSY's recent Kerala visit where protesters asked shouted 'Go back BSY'

Following the incident, CPI activists and members held a protest in Malleshwaram and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Police have retrieved the CCTV footage from the premises and are examining the same to nab the accused.