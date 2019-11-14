Home States Karnataka

Industries in Old Mysuru see dip in power consumption

According to the data, the power demand during 2018-19 financial year has fallen at an alarming rate when compared to 2017-18.

Electricity, Power

Representational Image (File photo | EPS)

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

MYSURU: The electricity consumption of industries in Old Mysuru region has seen a dip, perhaps indicating the current economic slowdown, data obtained by The New Indian Express from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) shows.

According to the data, the power demand during 2018-19 financial year has fallen at an alarming rate when compared to 2017-18. The region is home to a considerable number of industries - ranging from SMEs to large scale. 

In the prominent VV Mohalla division - with over 233 high tension customers in Hebbal,  Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial Area - the power consumption of HT customers fell to 220.75 from 241 million units. The Hunsur division also recorded a reduction from 34.07 to 31.71 million units. A similar trend was observed in industrial areas in Maddur, KR Pet, Channarayapatna and Madikeri. 

Comments

