MTB Nagaraj: I’ve given money to Siddaramaih, Muniyappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to defend allegations that his net worth increases by over Rs 180 crore in 18 months, disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj, dropped a bombshell alleging that he had given money to former railway minister KH Muniyappa, former CM Siddaramaiah, and other Congress leaders who have not paid him back.

Nagaraj, is among India’s richest politicians, with a declared net worth of more than 1,220 crore and his assets include real estate mostly in Bengaluru.

After he was accused of making money by joining the BJP, he defended himself saying he had not made money in politics, but instead spent and given it to others. He then proceeded to name the people he had made payments to.

Interestingly, neither Siddaramaiah, who was his political mentor nor KH Muniyappa has refuted the allegation.