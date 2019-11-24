Home States Karnataka

Experts to discuss recent bird deaths

Apart from pelicans, over 10 northern shoveler birds also perished in Mysuru region recently. Now, the Forest Department here has decided to host the committee to prevent more deaths.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: With THE recent deaths of spot-billed pelicans and other birds overshadowing the migratory season in the region, a committee of experts from across the country under the aegis of the Forest Department will visit Kokkare Bellur Bird Sanctuary in Mandya district on Tuesday to study the issue and prevent further deaths.

This comes in the wake of the recent bird deaths in Rajasthan in which over 17,000 migratory birds died owing to botulism caused by a bacteria named Clostridium botulinum. According to Dr K C Prashanth Kumar, Mysuru division, Deputy Conservator of Forests, the tests on dead pelicans in the region confirmed that the deaths were also caused due to botulism. 

Apart from pelicans, over 10 northern shoveler birds also perished in Mysuru region recently. Now, the Forest Department here has decided to host the committee to prevent more deaths. 
“If it was an issue with one lake or  a location we could have had a targeted action, but now we need a much more effective solution,” said Alexander M G, Deputy Conservator of Forests & Member Secretary, Wildlife Division, Mysuru. 

He said the  experts will try to find out whether the deaths were caused owing to pollution — a local phenomenon — or whether the bacteria was carried to  the region from another location or is it due to climate change, he said. He said the meeting will also discuss measures to contain the issue and prevent future deaths.

The meeting will see senior scientists, ornithologists, forest officials, including ornithologist Asad Rahmani, Dr T V Ramachandra, scientist S Muralidharan of Salim Ali Centre of Ornithologist and Natural History and scientists from Indian Veterinary Research Institute as well as Suresh Babu, Director of Rivers, Wetlands and Water Policy, WWF India, and many others converging.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp