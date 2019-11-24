Home States Karnataka

It’s going to be a meeting of NRGs in Gokarna

Not many years ago, there were close to 1,000 Brahmin families in the temple town of Gokarna, located on the west coast of Karnataka.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees and other visitors at Gokarna beach | NRG Parivar

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Not many years ago, there were close to 1,000 Brahmin families in the temple town of Gokarna, located on the west coast of Karnataka. A walk on the temple street near the shores, hymns could be heard from almost every household. But today, the number of Brahmins residing in Gokarna has come down to 700.

Gokarna today finds its place in Karnataka as most preferred coastal destination for international and domestic tourists. But in the course, it lost its sheen as temple town, which finds its mention in even Srimad Bhagwat Purana. Today the water sources in the town have been degraded as much as hillocks around it, which were opened for building resorts and other tourism facilities. 

Worried over these developments, local families and those having their roots in Gokarna have now settled elsewhere are coming together for a three-day meet scheduled to be held in the first week of December in Gokarna. This is the first time such a meeting of people, who are connected with Gokarna, is taking place. The confluence is now known as Non-Resident Gokarna (NRG) Parivar and recently, a webpage on the same was launched. 

Speaking with The New Sunday Express, Vishwanath Gokarn, author and president of NRG Parivar, said families are coming together to uplift the lost glory of the Temple Town of Karnataka. 

“Today, Gokarna is plagued with several issues. The unplanned development and influx of tourism infrastructure have changed the look of the town completely and the sanctity of the town needs to be restored. The water in Kotiteertha, the holy pond, next to Mahabaleshwara temple is fast getting polluted. Water in many wells in Gokarna is unfit to drink. We have a list of shortfalls in Gokarna town and we want to address them one-by-one. During the meet, all these issues will be discussed,” he said.

The conference is expected to see the participation of 200-300 people from Gokarna, who will be coming from different parts of the country and abroad. 

Prof Narayan Hosmane, noted scientist in USA, and Nitish Gokran, Principal Secretary to the Uttar Pradesh Government, are some of the big names who will be attending the meet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gokarna Brahmin
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp