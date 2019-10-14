Home States Karnataka

High-drama operation concludes after five days with capture of tiger in Karnataka's Bandipur

The high-drama operation finally concluded with the semi-conscious animal being sent to Kooragahalli Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, located 15 km from Mysuru.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The tiger, which was tranquillised and captured, lies in a cage in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday

The tiger, which was tranquillised and captured, lies in a cage in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a five-day-long search operation, Karnataka Forest Department officials finally darted and captured Bandipur’s elusive ‘killer’ tiger on Sunday afternoon.

The high-drama operation finally concluded with the semi-conscious animal being sent to Kooragahalli Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, located 15 km from Mysuru.

However, there was a lot of confusion and chaos on ground till afternoon. Even before officials announced its capture, the news had already gotten out, but there was uncertainty over whether it was the same one that claimed two lives recently.

One rumour that was doing the rounds was that officials had captured a female tiger, orphaning its three cubs.

Putting an end to the confusion, Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told The New Indian Express, “The animal darted is the right one. He is a male of around five years. He was darted at around 2.15 pm.”

Elaborating on the operation, Balachandra T, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said two darts were fired.

One missed the target, while the second one was successful.

“The animal ran into the forest and hid among bushes. At around 3.10 pm, he was traced and captured with nets, after which the announcement was made. To ensure it was the right one, staffers compared the unique marks on the animal with camera trap images,” he said.

The operation had started at 6 am, with the animal first being sighted at around 9.30 am.

Five teams had gathered in the area where the animal was resting, and spotted it again at 2 pm, said a senior Forest Department official.

The carnivore was darted by the department’s two sharp shooters, Akram and Venkatesh, who work in the Mysuru Wildlife Division.

They were mounted atop elephant Abhimanyu (also known as AK-47). Dasara elephants Jayaprakash and Ganesh were also put on duty.

Four Soliga tribals from BRT Tiger Reserve, who joined the search operation on Saturday morning, tracked its pugmarks from Antharsanthe to Muguvinahalli, where the animal was found resting in an abandoned field.

Punati Sridhar, forest force head, added that the animal took long to fall unconscious. “Normally, animals take 30-45 minutes to become unconscious.

In fact, when the animal was caged, his eyes were wide open. This proves that the tiger is healthy, and has no injuries either,” Sridhar said.

The animal is said to be a healthy male, weighing around 170 kg (normal weight being 140 kg).

Forest officials had imposed Section 144 around the reserve and Mysuru, but this was of little help.

“There were only a few police officers around. Soon after news of the tiger being darted spread, scores of people rushed to the forest. We had a tough time keeping people at bay. Many activists and volunteers had rushed to Bandipur over the weekend to help us, but this made it harder to manage. The animal, while in the net, was man-handled. We are worried if it suffered any internal injuries because of this,” the official added.

Forest Minister C C Patil and Gundlupet MLA C S Niranjan Kumar, who were at Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited, where the darted animal was brought, tried pacifying villagers and farmer leaders, who were sure that the department had captured the wrong tiger. They insisted that officials show them the animal as proof.

Not a man-eater, say officials

Forest officials said the tiger was looking for a new territory and food. He was pushed out of every place by other tigers, and found solace at the border of Gopalaswamy Betta range, near Muguvinahalli and Hundipura villages. He was hunting cattle. Camera trap images confirmed that the tiger mauled its victims out of fear, and there is no ground to call it a man-eater, officials said.

  • 5 teams on ground

  •  300 staffers

  •  7 elephants

  •  5 veterinarians

  •  5 teams, 5 guns

  •  200 camera traps

  •  30 vehicles

  •  4 Soliga tribals

— With inputs from Sreekantswamy B
@Chamarajanagar

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka forest department Bandipur Bandipur tiger
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp