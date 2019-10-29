Karnataka bypolls: Four-time BJP MLA Raju Kage to contest on Congress ticket 

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A massive rebellion is brewing within the BJP ahead of the by-elections as many party loyalists in some of the constituencies are geared up to switch parties. With the party deciding to sideline all loyalists in order to field the disqualified MLAs on party tickets, a four-time MLA and popular BJP leader Raju Kage has announced that he will contest either in Kagwad or Athani as a Congress candidate against the BJP.

According to sources, the Congress which is keen to field former MP and MLA Prakash Hukkeri Kagwad may allot ticket to Kage if the latter is ready. According to Kage, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clearly stated in a recent meeting in Hubli that it was not possible to field Kage in the coming by-poll.

"When my supporters appealed to Yediyurappa to field me from Kagwad and Laxman Savadi from Athani, he clearly said, it is not possible and it is party's decision which everyone has to agree to The BJP feels the party came to power only because of the 17 MLAs resigned. They resigned only when national president Amit Shah assured them of giving the party tickets in the by-election besides getting them inducted into the state cabinet,'' Kage said.

He added that the Yediyurappa government would certainly fall, as the BJP cannot win at eight seats in the by-election if the party loyalists turn rebels.

When asked how could he switch to Athani where his close friend Laxman Savadi is planning to contest, Kage said, there is no room for such emotions in politics. "Politics is a different ball game. In the present day politics, there is no brother, uncle or friend for you. Today's friend may become your enemy tomorrow and the enemy may become your friend. Even my own brother have worked against me in elections,'' he said.

The BJP may face the rebel menace in both Gokak and Athani too where several party loyalists are up in arms. Senior leader Ashok Pujari in Gokak has already declined the post of chairman of Border Development Authority (BDA) sending a clear signal to the party that he would enter the fray as a rebel if denied a party ticket in Gokak. In Athani too, disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli could spell doom to the party any decision by the party to field him could backfire. The party could face a massive rebellion in Athani if Kumathalli contests.