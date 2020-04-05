STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona can spread through just talking

IT’S possible that the novel coronavirus can spread simply through talking, a new Japanese research has found.

By Nirad Mudur
BENGALURU: It's possible that the novel coronavirus can spread simply through talking, a new Japanese research has found. This third route of transmission of COVID-19 infection may necessitate wearing masks even while having conversations in a closed room at more than the specified distance of six feet. Inhaling droplets emanating from coughing/sneezing and touching infected surfaces are already known to be modes of transmission.

The research featured by Japanese TV channel NHK World and conducted under the aegis of SHN Nippon Air Technologies Co Ltd by using laser beams and high sensitivity cameras, has found that exhaled droplets as small as in the range of 1/10,000th of a millimetre to 1/100th of a millimetre can remain suspended in the air in a closed room for up to 20 minutes, and can carry the infection from an infected person to others present in the room.

Kazuhiro Tateda, pesident, The Japanese Association of Infectious Disease (TJAID), told the channel: “Transmissions are happening even during conversations, even when people are standing a certain distance apart. These cases can’t be explained by ordinary droplet infection. We think infection comes from micrometre particles. This transmission can be called ‘micro-droplet infection’.” A controlled experiment carried out by the researchers in a closed classroom with ten people in it found that while heavier droplets from coughing/sneezing or even while talking loudly, dropped to the ground, the lighter micro-droplets remained suspended in the air for up to 20 minutes.

Tateda and Masashi Yamakawa, Associate Professor, Kyoto Institute of Technology, have advised avoiding holding conversations in a closed room and to keep windows and doors open at two ends to ensure that these micro-droplets flow outwards and not stagnate in the room. 

