STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With clinics shut, people self-medicate

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar, who runs a medical store in Mysuru, says that after the outbreak, footfall at his store shot up and people increasingly started enquiring about medicines for the flu.

Published: 06th April 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: In what may become a dangerous a trend during the COVID-19 season, people, gripped with fear, have started to self-medicate, or are asking their local pharmacists to prescribe medicines for various ailments. While some say this could be the result of fear among people of contracting illnesses at clinics, the closure of local clinics and private practices can also be a reason.

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar, who runs a medical store in Mysuru, says that after the outbreak, footfall at his store shot up and people increasingly started enquiring about medicines for the flu. He adds that many customers have also asked for medicines after watching Youtube videos and reading WhatsApp forwards. Medlife, an online pharma portal, also recorded similar trends, indicating that the demand for vitamin C supplements, immunity boosters and HCQs has skyrocketed. “We had to stop sale of HCQs after our stocks got exhausted.

The demand has not gone down though,” says a Medlife spokesperson. Dr M G Narahari, a physician with Apollo Hospitals Mysuru, says it is dangerous for people to self-medicate right now, especially those already on medication for issues such as blood pressure, as it can cause drugto- drug interaction, leading to other complications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp