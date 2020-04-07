STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power grid saw 1,200 MW drop in Sunday’s lights-out

Citizens in Bengaluru were seen following the PM’s appeal to light lamps on Sunday | express

By Bala Chauhan & Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a “reduction of 1200MW on the state grid during the switch-off of domestic lights for nine minutes from 9 pm on Sunday,” additional chief secretary, energy department, Mahendra Jain told TNIE.

“It was managed well as we had planned for it. Calibrating of hydel power; starting three-phase supply to rural feeders earlier than normal; keeping thermal power at bar and other technical interventions worked for us,” he explained.

The drop was much lower than what the energy department had anticipated and calculated -- a 700-800MW drop in power usage, against consumption of 7000MW -- which left the energy department surprised.

“The load reduction was more because some people may have shut down their electrical gadgets along with lights,” said Jain. The state’s power consumption at 8.15 pm on April 5 was 7257 MW, at 9.05 pm it had reduced to 6,121MW, he added.

Interestingly, after 9.10pm, power demand suddenly shot up to 7200MW, and generation was managed without any glitches.

Another senior department official explained that it was much like switching off lights when people go to bed. “The only difference was it was a little early and for a short while. Lights are anyway switched off during late night hours. Fluctuation in consumption is normal,” he said.

Jain added that there is already a 20 per cent reduction in power demand because of the lockdown. Normally, during peak summer, demand is 9000-10000 MW, but ever since the lockdown, it is 7000-7300 MW, and demand on April 5 further dropped by 15-20 per cent.

