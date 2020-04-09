Details of labs, ventilators, patients sought

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to the public interest litigations filed seeking intervention of the Karnataka High Court, a division bench has directed the state government to submit district-wise details of COVID-19 positive cases and the detail of laboratories authorised to test and diagnose people for the virus.

The state must furnish district-wise break up of isolation beds and intensive care unit beds with 740 ventilators, the court ordered. The high court has asked the government to disclose whether any effort is being made to ascertain the number of ventilators and isolation beds required in the state. The details have to be submitted on April 9, the next date of hearing.

An application stated the medical stores at Vijayanagar area in Bengaluru do not have adequate stock. To this, the bench stated that the state should respond to this issue on the next hearing.