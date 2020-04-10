STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After tiger tests positive in NY, Karnataka on alert to stop spread of COVID-19 to animals

The department of veterinary and animal husbandry in Karnataka has issued an advisory to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from humans to animals and vice versa

Published: 10th April 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The incident of a Malayan tiger testing positive for COVID-19 at a zoo in New York has put the department of veterinary and animal husbandry in Karnataka on high alert to prevent the spread of the virus among animals.

An advisory sent by the department directs officials to ensure that hygiene is maintained in animal breeding centres.

It further states that since Karnataka has many breeding centres for horse, dogs and cattle, COVID-19 may easily spread from humans to animals. Hence steps should be taken to prevent this by not allowing people with COVID-19 symptoms to visit and treat the animals.

It also advised that people who take care of the animals should not be allowed to do so if they display the symptoms. The movement of people in and around the breeding centres should also be banned.

Another directive is that if any animal has problems pertaining to breathing or remains less active, it should be isolated from the flock and given treatment. Pet shop owners should also maintain hygienic conditions in their shops.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Along with this, sanitation should be maintained in and around the breeding centres to prevent the outbreak of any diseases. Those who feed stray dogs, cattle and neglected animals on the streets should also be free of COVID-19 symptoms. They should be provided with passes to feed during 6 to 9 AM and again from 7 to 9 PM every day.

These directives have been issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from humans to animals and vice versa, said the advisory.

"The recent incident of a feline testing positive for COVID-19 in New York has been considered serious by our department and instructions on maintaing hygiene especially at cattle and kennel breeding centres have been issued," Deputy Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Dr Bhaskar Naik told The New Indian Express.

"We have visited the zoo at Anagodu and directed officials to ensure that hygienic conditions are maintained. If any animals are dull and show symptoms of breathlessness, they should be isolated and treated," he added.

Cattle shelters, pet shops and kennel breeding centres in the district were also visited and given proper directions on the steps to be taken while feeding animals as there are fears that the virus could spread in case of any negligence.

The owners of pets are also requested to maintain hygienic conditions at the places where animals are reared. Extra caution should be taken in rearing cats, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp