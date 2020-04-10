After tiger tests positive in NY, Karnataka on alert to stop spread of COVID-19 to animals

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The incident of a Malayan tiger testing positive for COVID-19 at a zoo in New York has put the department of veterinary and animal husbandry in Karnataka on high alert to prevent the spread of the virus among animals.

An advisory sent by the department directs officials to ensure that hygiene is maintained in animal breeding centres.

It further states that since Karnataka has many breeding centres for horse, dogs and cattle, COVID-19 may easily spread from humans to animals. Hence steps should be taken to prevent this by not allowing people with COVID-19 symptoms to visit and treat the animals.

It also advised that people who take care of the animals should not be allowed to do so if they display the symptoms. The movement of people in and around the breeding centres should also be banned.

Another directive is that if any animal has problems pertaining to breathing or remains less active, it should be isolated from the flock and given treatment. Pet shop owners should also maintain hygienic conditions in their shops.

Along with this, sanitation should be maintained in and around the breeding centres to prevent the outbreak of any diseases. Those who feed stray dogs, cattle and neglected animals on the streets should also be free of COVID-19 symptoms. They should be provided with passes to feed during 6 to 9 AM and again from 7 to 9 PM every day.

These directives have been issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from humans to animals and vice versa, said the advisory.

"The recent incident of a feline testing positive for COVID-19 in New York has been considered serious by our department and instructions on maintaing hygiene especially at cattle and kennel breeding centres have been issued," Deputy Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Dr Bhaskar Naik told The New Indian Express.

"We have visited the zoo at Anagodu and directed officials to ensure that hygienic conditions are maintained. If any animals are dull and show symptoms of breathlessness, they should be isolated and treated," he added.

Cattle shelters, pet shops and kennel breeding centres in the district were also visited and given proper directions on the steps to be taken while feeding animals as there are fears that the virus could spread in case of any negligence.

The owners of pets are also requested to maintain hygienic conditions at the places where animals are reared. Extra caution should be taken in rearing cats, he said.