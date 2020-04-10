Congress plans statewide blood donation camp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With blood banks running dry due to lockdown, many organisations and individuals are conducting special donation drives. President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar told TNIE that Congress is planning a massive blood donation drive across the state in collaboration with blood banks.

He urged party cadres and supporters to donate blood and encourage others to do the same while adhering to WHO norms. Meanwhile, RSS has organised a blood donation camp on April 12 at Jayanagar in collaboration with Rashtrothana Blood Bank. They had organised similar camps elsewhere and collected almost 217 units of blood.