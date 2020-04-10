Two localities in Bengaluru to be sealed completely after detection of COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to completely seal Bapuji Nagar (Ward 134) and Padranyapura (Ward 135) after five COVID-19 cases were detected here.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr BK Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP, said, "For today, it will be restricted movement. Once we have planned it out, the two areas will be completely sealed off meaning no entry and exit. We are still planning how to deliver groceries. We will form teams based on the population and number of houses. They will be categorised into APL and BPL. How much has to delivered is yet to be planned out. We have not made any decision to seal other zones yet and are concentrating on west zone as of now, This was not anticipated and the cases were reported suddenly."

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Talking about how essentials like groceries will be supplied to the residents once the wards are sealed, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said, "These two wards are congested and have narrow roads. They usually have vendors selling fruits and vegetables on push carts. We plan to either use them or autos that will go around once a day to sell groceries, fruits and vegetables. No other areas are being sealed as of now."

He also added that they have planned to create a helpline for medical emergencies but not for grocery delivery.

Some of the residents noted that BBMP autos with speakers fitted into them have been going to these localities and announcing that they will be sealed.

"The Bapuji Nagar ward is among the most densely populated areas. People here are moving around like it's just a normal day. When the BBMP autos announced that the place will be sealed, people panicked and are rushing to grocery stores. I think this move was much needed as people were not bothered about the lockdown here," said Sharieff, a resident of Bapuji Nagar.

"They said in the announcement that it's going to be sealed from Saturday. If they do so, the government should ensure we get all the essentials and do not suffer," added another resident.