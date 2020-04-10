STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two localities in Bengaluru to be sealed completely after detection of COVID-19 cases

Speaking to TNIE, Dr BK Vijendra said, "For today, it will be restricted movement. Once we have planned it out, the two areas will be completely sealed off meaning no entry and exit."

Published: 10th April 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

A group of COVID-19 volunteers in Bengaluru | MEGHANA SASTRY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to completely seal Bapuji Nagar (Ward 134) and Padranyapura (Ward 135) after five COVID-19 cases were detected here.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr BK Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP, said, "For today, it will be restricted movement. Once we have planned it out, the two areas will be completely sealed off meaning no entry and exit. We are still planning how to deliver groceries. We will form teams based on the population and number of houses. They will be categorised into APL and BPL. How much has to delivered is yet to be planned out. We have not made any decision to seal other zones yet and are concentrating on west zone as of now, This was not anticipated and the cases were reported suddenly."

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Talking about how essentials like groceries will be supplied to the residents once the wards are sealed, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said, "These two wards are congested and have narrow roads. They usually have vendors selling fruits and vegetables on push carts. We plan to either use them or autos that will go around once a day to sell groceries, fruits and vegetables. No other areas are being sealed as of now."

He also added that they have planned to create a helpline for medical emergencies but not for grocery delivery.

Some of the residents noted that BBMP autos with speakers fitted into them have been going to these localities and announcing that they will be sealed.

"The Bapuji Nagar ward is among the most densely populated areas. People here are moving around like it's just a normal day. When the BBMP autos announced that the place will be sealed, people panicked and are rushing to grocery stores. I think this move was much needed as people were not bothered about the lockdown here," said Sharieff, a resident of Bapuji Nagar.

"They said in the announcement that it's going to be sealed from Saturday. If they do so, the government should ensure we get all the essentials  and do not suffer," added another resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Karnataka Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp