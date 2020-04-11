STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiroor Dam slowly dries up as lockdown drags on 

The increased temperature has led to the drying up of water in the Shiroor Dam (built across Swarna River) in Udupi.

Pumpsets being placed in Panchanabettu to supply water from craters in the river to the reservoir in Shiroor, Udupi | EXPRESS

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: The increased temperature has led to the drying up of water in the Shiroor Dam (built across Swarna River) in Udupi. Though there is water available in the Baje Dam, through which drinking water is sourced to supply 35 wards in Udupi CMC limits, the CMC has taken measures to place three pump sets near the Panchanabettu area to lift water and pump it to the reservoir near Shiroor dam from April 9.

Administrators in Udupi City Municipality are worried as summer rain eludes the catchment areas in Karkala taluk. The availability of drinking water in Udupi city relies on how best the catchment areas in Karkala taluk receive rains. The city is hoping for rain to bridge the water deficit. 

The water storage level was at 4.49 metres in Baje Dam on April 9. The three pump sets placed near Panchanabettu will ensure that water will flow towards Shiroor dam and from there to Baje dam. Udupi CMC Commissioner Anand Kalholikar said that two more pump sets will be set up near Shiroor dam soon. He added that if the water stored in the craters on the river’s path are not lifted and supplied to the reservoir using pump sets, it may simply evaporate and be of no use to anyone. So placing pump sets to lift this water is crucial, he said. In 2019, Baje dam ran out of water on May 4 and water supply was stopped to Udupi city for four days. To avoid such a scenario, the CMC jumped into action early this year, CMC sources said.

Umblebailu villagers don’t have water to drink, let alone to wash

Shivamogga: With people washing their hands constantly to protect themselves from COVID-19, the villagers of Umblebailu of Tirthahalli taluk don’t even have water to drink. The villagers staged a protest recently in front of the gram panchyat demanding drinking water. “We get red coloured dirty water. For the past 10 days there is no water in the village,” said villagers. Gram panchayat authorities attributed the disruption in water supply to a damaged pipeline and the motor. Anil, a villager, told TNIE, “Despite complaining to the gram panchayat and the deputy commissioner, nothing has happened.” 

