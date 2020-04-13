STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Five policemen who visited Karnataka patient’s home quarantined

Patient 194 is a resident of Mulla Oni near Kamaripet area in the city. He and his brother had travelled to Hyderabad, New Delhi, Agra and Mumbai and returned to the city on March 20.

Published: 13th April 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

A police personnel wears plastic sheet on face while on duty during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai

A police personnel wears plastic sheet on face while on duty during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo| ANI)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a first for men in khaki in Karnataka, five police personnel, who came in contact with the first COVID patient from Hubballi before he was tested positive, have been quarantined in the city. The five policemen also attended meetings with other police personnel, creating panic in the Hubballi-Dharwad police force.

Patient 194 is a resident of Mulla Oni near Kamaripet area in the city. He and his brother had travelled to Hyderabad, New Delhi, Agra and Mumbai and returned to the city on March 20. “When the police were collecting information about all the people from the city who had visited Delhi recently, they came to know that two brothers from Mulla Oni had gone to the national capital. Five policemen went in a vehicle to the area and received documents from Patient 194 with bare hands.

A few days later, he was tested positive. An ASI, a head constable and three police constables who went to the patient’s house have been quarantined,” said a senior officer.

Three of the policemen have been quarantined at a government-designated hotel in the city, while two others are home quarantined.

After they came in contact with the coronavirus patient and before he was tested positive, the five policemen had attended meetings with senior police officials. Now, the police officials, especially those at the Kamaripet police station, are worried about their possible infection. 

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep has directed his staff to take all precautionary measures before visiting houses of COVID suspects. He has asked them to wear gloves and not to touch any documents. The policemen should take photographs of documents and send them to senior officers. Apart from this, using sanitisers, face masks and washing hands often have been made compulsory for all policemen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Mulla Oni COVID 19 karnataka Patient 194
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp