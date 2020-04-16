STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Extended quarantine for the discharged

The discharged patients will be stamped for home quarantine for 14 days.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

A scooter passes over an COVID-19 awareness message painted on an empty road near Bengaluru's Anand Rao flyover.

As Karnataka recorded its fifth death due to the coronavirus, a scooter passes over an COVID-19 awareness message painted on an empty road near Bengaluru's Anand Rao flyover. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued fresh guidelines for the discharged patients and primary contacts who are at quarantine units, stating that they should quarantine themselves for a further 14 days at home.

The circular stated that COVID-19 patients after medically certified and discharged from isolation hospitals should be quarantined for 14 days for their complete and total recovery and to prevent any rem o t e chance of shedding the virus that may infect others. The discharged patients will be stamped for home quarantine for 14 days.

If they develop any symptoms during their 14 days of home quarantine, they must report it to the District Surveillance Officer (DSO). The DSOs and State Surveillance Unit will be provided with contact details of the quarantined people and they will follow up with the patients. The same rule applies to primary contacts who are kept at government units. After they are tested negat ive and sent home, they are quarantined for the next 14 days at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Karnataka quarantine
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp