Extended quarantine for the discharged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued fresh guidelines for the discharged patients and primary contacts who are at quarantine units, stating that they should quarantine themselves for a further 14 days at home.

The circular stated that COVID-19 patients after medically certified and discharged from isolation hospitals should be quarantined for 14 days for their complete and total recovery and to prevent any rem o t e chance of shedding the virus that may infect others. The discharged patients will be stamped for home quarantine for 14 days.

If they develop any symptoms during their 14 days of home quarantine, they must report it to the District Surveillance Officer (DSO). The DSOs and State Surveillance Unit will be provided with contact details of the quarantined people and they will follow up with the patients. The same rule applies to primary contacts who are kept at government units. After they are tested negat ive and sent home, they are quarantined for the next 14 days at home.