Family misuses travel pass to attend wedding

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Nine members of a family from a Dharwad village are now facing compulsory quarantine after they were found to have misused a travel pass to attend a marriage. The family managed to pass through several check-posts, but their luck ran out when they reached Narendra check-post.

DySP Ravi Nayak and team intercepted the vehicle (KA22 Z 5691) at Narendra village and found out that the family was returning from a wedding in Hubballi using the pass, which was issued for medical reasons.

It is said that the family had sought a movement pass from the administration on medical grounds and the pass was meant for five people. But when the police found that there were nine people in the vehicle, they checked the pass only to find it being misused.

The police seized the vehicle, and sent all the occupants to KIMS hospital for a medical check-up. Their sw+ab samples have been collected and sent for testing.