Social distancing: Only 5 MNREGA workers at a time

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to ensure that unskilled labourers have work, the state government has decided to employ them under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). However, the government is insisting that not more than five workers can be present at one time, to maintain social distance.

Recently, RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa said the Centre has approved an increase in daily wages for workers to Rs 275 from the existing Rs 249. LK Atheeq, Principal Secretary, RDPR told TNIE, “RDPR has started taking up works under MNREGA. We are not just insisting that workers maintain social distance, but at one place not more than five people can work at a time.

” The workers will be given identity cards and safety masks. Atheeq said they are insisting that panchayats give work to eligible workers, preferably within their panchayat limits. The panchayats are also told to focus on individual schemes, mainly farm-based. “We will be take up watershed and trenching work, besides construction of ponds, cattlesheds and other things that will help farmers,’’ he added.