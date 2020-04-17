Nikhil Kumaraswamy's grand wedding amidst lockdown draws flak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's grandson and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot on Friday amid lockdown restrictions over COVID-19. The wedding ceremony that took place in the family's farmhouse Ramanagara has been drawing flak for lockdown violations despite the family maintaining that social distancing norms, crowd control and all lockdown restrictions were adhered to. However, photos and videos from the venue narrate a different tale.

Nikhil, an actor turned politicians who unsuccessfully contested from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, tied the knot with Revathi, niece of a Congress politician - M Krishnappa on Friday morning. Despite their political and social influence they command, the Gowda family decided to go ahead with the wedding amidst a lockdown. Roads leading to the venue were blocked at least 10 kilometres away from the farm house and media was also blocked from going anywhere near the venue. Photos from the wedding reveal that guests failed to adhere to social distancing norms.

While police had blocked off roads to common citizens, they were armed with a list of vehicle numbers and names of guests for the wedding who were allowed to pass by. Sources from the police department suggest that permission was sought for about 150 people while lockdown restriction in Karnataka limits gathering of people to just 75-100 for private affairs like weddings.

Moreover, the videos suggest a grand decor, heavy lights and grand flower decorations at the venue throwing up questions on how the family accessed the luxury at times of a lockdown where only essential services and commodites are being allowed to ply.

The passes and permissions procured for guests have also draw flak over how attending a wedding has been considered an essential need in the times of coronavirus.