STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's grand wedding amidst lockdown draws flak

The wedding ceremony that took place in the family's farmhouse has been drawing flak for lockdown violations despite the family maintaining that social distancing norms were adhered to.

Published: 17th April 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot with Revathi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's grandson and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot on Friday amid lockdown restrictions over COVID-19. The wedding ceremony that took place in the family's farmhouse Ramanagara has been drawing flak for lockdown violations despite the family maintaining that social distancing norms, crowd control and all lockdown restrictions were adhered to. However, photos and videos from the venue narrate a different tale. 

Nikhil, an actor turned politicians who unsuccessfully contested from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, tied the knot with Revathi, niece of a Congress politician - M Krishnappa on Friday morning. Despite their political and social influence they command, the Gowda family decided to go ahead with the wedding amidst a lockdown. Roads leading to the venue were blocked at least 10 kilometres away from the farm house and media was also blocked from going anywhere near the venue. Photos from the wedding reveal that guests failed to adhere to social distancing norms.

While police had blocked off roads to common citizens, they were armed with a list of vehicle numbers and names of guests for the wedding who were allowed to pass by. Sources from the police department suggest that permission was sought for about 150 people while lockdown restriction in Karnataka limits gathering of people to just 75-100 for private affairs like weddings. 

Moreover, the videos suggest a grand decor, heavy lights and grand flower decorations at the venue throwing up questions on how the family accessed the luxury at times of a lockdown where only essential services and commodites are being allowed to ply. 

The passes and permissions procured for guests have also draw flak over how attending a wedding has been considered an essential need in the times of coronavirus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Nikhil Kumaraswamy wedding HD Devegowda HD Kumaraswamy
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp