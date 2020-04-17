Random screening for people in essential services, suggests DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a pizza delivery executive tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi, Karnataka DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan suggested that companies involved in essential services, especially doorstep deliveries, must conduct health screenings, even if people are asymptomatic.

The DyCM also suggested random testing for those who are part of essential services. “This is just a suggestion and the decision has to be taken by the (COVID) task force,” he said. “Strict instructions will be given to agencies. This way, there will be no scope for the virus to spread,” he said.