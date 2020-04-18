STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

New health dept app to help trace primary, secondary contacts faster

They are highly skilled in finding where infected people had gone to and who all they crossed paths with,” explained a senior officer from the contact tracing team.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

An otherwise congested Electronics City Main Road wears a deserted look during “ the lockdown on Friday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Karnataka, health department officials have gone hi-tech to trace primary and secondary contacts more aggressively than they were doing it a few months ago. “Tremendous efforts have been put in to design this app. We will disclose more details once we launch the app in a couple of days.

With this, our tracing will become faster and also ensure that if there are any secondary contacts with symptoms, he/she will be brought to a fever clinic within 24 to 48 hours of identification,” explained Munish Moudgil, the IAS officer who is coordinating with the department on contact tracing. Contact tracers are more like detectives. “People who do this work are rarely in the spotlight. Employed by state health departments, they have the experience of investigating tuberculosis and HIV cases.

They are highly skilled in finding where infected people had gone to and who all they crossed paths with,” explained a senior officer from the contact tracing team. According to Moudgil, in the state, an army of nearly 3,000 people — about 1,000 in Bengaluru alone — go back 14 days to where the patient may have contracted the disease and then go forward from the day he became sick to look at all the places he may have gone to find his primary and secondary contacts.

The app allows contact tracers to make entries about the patient and his/her primary and secondary contacts. If a patient in Bengaluru had primary or secondary contacts in Mangaluru, the data in the app will be accessible to the contact tracing team in Mangaluru, making it easier for them to immediately track the contacts and quarantine them.

“The data will be accessible at our call centre and executives will call the patient’s secondary contacts and ask them if they have any symptoms of fever, cold or cough. If they do, they will be immediately directed to fever clinics in their districts, closer to their homes.

The patient will be assessed and tested at fever clinics, and then it will be decided whether the patient should be sent to institutional or home quarantine,” Moudgil said. The process will continue till all the exposed people are out of circulation. The state at present has 3,669 primary and 7,892 secondary contacts, who are under observation of the health department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Karnataka mobile App Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp