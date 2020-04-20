Official lands in soup for letter on SSLC exams 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a letter suggesting that the SSLC exams for the academic year 2019-20 be scrapped, made rounds on social media on Saturday, primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar clarified that a show-cause notice would be issued to the official concerned.

“Department officials only have powers to implement programmes and policies framed by the government. It is inappropriate for officers to hold such meetings and take such a decision,” Kumar said.

The additional commissioner for public Instruction, Dharwad, Major Siddalingayya S Hiremath had written to higher authorities including the secretaries of the primary and secondary education, about suggestions made during a meeting convened with department officials in the Dharwad division.

In the letter, Hiremath said officials pointed out that it would be difficult to conduct exams for 2.6 lakh students in at least 700 examination centres. Officials said that it would be difficult to manage transport and physical distancing as each centre would have 350-400 students and it was not possible to increase the number of examination centres. They suggested that various examinations held during the academic year could be the basis for a grading system through which results could be declared.