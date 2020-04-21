STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Coronavirus outbreak: Health worker threatened in Mysuru, three booked

Mysuru District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said he has spoken to the Mysuru Commissioner about the AHSHA worker incident.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Three people have been booked and detained in Mysuru for allegedly threatening a woman Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) after she advised them to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as required under COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Tuesday.

When ASHA worker Sumayya Firdose was on rounds at Haleem Nagar in Mysuru on Monday to check for symptoms of COVID-19 among the residents of the locality, three men allegedly abused and threatened her for advising them to maintain social distancing and wear mask, police said.

Based on a complaint by the worker, an FIR has been registered against Mahboob, Khaleel and Zeeshan and investigation was on, police said adding all the three had been taken into custody.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Mysuru District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said he has spoken to the Mysuru Commissioner about the AHSHA worker incident.

FIR has been registered and further action will follow, he added.

The incident comes a day after police and health officials were attacked at the minority dominated Padarayanapura here when they went to quarantine some people.

More than 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday.

Earlier this month, a ASHA worker, while carrying out a surveillance of COVID-19 case, was allegedly manhandled by a group of people in Sadiq Nagar of Sarayipalya here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru Health worker Mysuru coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp