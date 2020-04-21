Coronavirus outbreak: Health worker threatened in Mysuru, three booked

By PTI

BENGALURU: Three people have been booked and detained in Mysuru for allegedly threatening a woman Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) after she advised them to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as required under COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Tuesday.

When ASHA worker Sumayya Firdose was on rounds at Haleem Nagar in Mysuru on Monday to check for symptoms of COVID-19 among the residents of the locality, three men allegedly abused and threatened her for advising them to maintain social distancing and wear mask, police said.

Based on a complaint by the worker, an FIR has been registered against Mahboob, Khaleel and Zeeshan and investigation was on, police said adding all the three had been taken into custody.

Mysuru District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said he has spoken to the Mysuru Commissioner about the AHSHA worker incident.

FIR has been registered and further action will follow, he added.

The incident comes a day after police and health officials were attacked at the minority dominated Padarayanapura here when they went to quarantine some people.

More than 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday.

Earlier this month, a ASHA worker, while carrying out a surveillance of COVID-19 case, was allegedly manhandled by a group of people in Sadiq Nagar of Sarayipalya here.