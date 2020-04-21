Sample kiosks boost COVID fight in Udupi

PRAKAS HSAMAGA By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Ever since the severity of the COVID-19 spread in the state became apparent, the Udupi district administration has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand. The authorities have kept their focus on measures to contain community transmission by achieving the best testing rate in the entire state, as well as strict implementation of the lockdown.

The district authority has successfully mobilised funds to install four ‘Walk-in Sample Collection Kiosks’ at government hospitals in Udupi, Kundapur and Karkala. The Indian Medical Association, Udupi-Karavali, Rotary Club, Kundapur, and Red Cross Society, Udupi, financially assisted the administration in installing the kiosks.

The two swab collection kiosks in Udupi were procured by the IMA at a cost of Rs 55,000 each, and installed at the District Government Hospital in Ajjarakad and Dr TMA Pai Hospital. These kiosks are playing a vital role in the fight against the deadly virus by helping healthcare professionals collect samples fast and without much requirement of personal protection equipment. All the four kiosks in Udupi district are functioning to their optimum. As of April 19, samples of 894 COVID-19 suspects from the district have been collected for testing.