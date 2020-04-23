PM Modi dials ex-BJP leader Shankaramurthy, enquires about his health

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dialled former chairman of the legislative council and senior BJP leader D H Shankaramurthy to enquire about his health and well being.

DS Arun, son of Shankaramurthy, confirmed the matter with reporters. Arun said that Modi has set an example for other prime ministers with his good gestures and respect for senior BJP leaders.

He said that at morning around 9 am Shankaramurthy received a call from the office of the prime minister asking if he was available to talk with the PM. After a few seconds, Narendra Modi called and enquired about the well being and health of Shankaramurthy. “He showed interest to know what Shankaramurthy was doing during this period,” he said.