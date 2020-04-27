STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fall from Grace: How fortunes reversed for Udupi-born billionaire BR Shetty

Shetty is facing a slew of charges in UK and UAE after two of his top-notch companies, NMC Health and Finablr have been found involved in financial misgivings

Published: 27th April 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

BR_SHETTY

Industrialist and UAE-based businessman B R Shetty (Photo | Facebook)

By Bismah Malik and Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

BENGALURU/UDUPI: Pharma entrepreneur and billionaire, BR Shetty is facing a slew of charges in UK and UAE after two of his top-notch companies, NMC Health and Finablr have been found involved in financial misgivings and flouting corporate governance rules. A California based research firm, Muddy Waters has disclosed in its report that NMC Health which has an exposure to at least a dozen banks in UAE may have understated its debt by at least $4.5 billion and dressed up its accounts to show large margins as well as invested in large assets that were too high to be plausible. Shetty’s financial firm,  Finablr has found that cheques worth $100 million were issued without company’s board knowledge. On April 26, the Central Bank of the UAE instructed all the financial institutions to freeze all the bank accounts of Udupi based billionaire after a UK Court placed the NMC into administration (insolvency)  based on an application of an Abu Dhabi based Bank to which Shetty’s company owes nearly $981 million. Following the allegations, the stocks of NMC and Finablr stopped trading on London Stock Exchange (LSE). 

Udupi based entrepreneur has resigned from his position as the Chairman of NMC and many of the senior management employees have been sacked/ or quit. Shetty who unlike many of his peers from the coastal region of Karnataka set up his own health business two and a half decades ago in Abu Dhabi, rewrote the rules racing on to become the Chairman of the biggest private healthcare provider in UAE, NMC with his net worth at $4.2 billion in 2018 according to Forbes magazine. NMC Health was the only Abu Dhabi based company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). 

His plans were not restricted to healthcare alone and soon he smelled an opportunity in finance sector tapping the immigrants market in the gulf by setting up UAE Exchange for expatriates to send money back home. In 2003, Udupi based Shetty launched his own pharma manufacturing enterprise, Neopharma in Abu Dhabi working with brands like Pfizer, Merck etc.

Meanwhile, according to sources close to Shetty who is in Mangaluru without being able to fly back to UAE due to flight restrictions is in no mood of giving up. He is said to be preparing to bounce back by contesting the case in the court in the desert nation.

Kushal Shetty, General Manager, BRS Health and Research Institute Pvt Ltd told TNIE that B R Shetty’s move of believing anybody without suspecting their intent would have hurt him and his business, but the fact that he holds no responsibility in the administration of NMC Health from past four years after the CEO was appointed is a pointer that B R Shetty has made no financial irregularities. "He used to only attend the board meeting in his capacity as a member of the board," he said.

B R Shetty who came to see his ailing brother, who has since passed away, is now staying at his brother’s house in Mangaluru and studying about the legal fight to be fought to bounce back.

The life journey of Dr Shetty who went on to become the Indian Billionaire will leave anyone awestruck. Born in the year 1942 in Kaup, Udupi, the initial life of B R Shetty was full of challenges. He contested Udupi town municipal election in the year 1968 from Bharathiya Jana Sangh and won for two consecutive terms. It was alleged that Shetty had given Hublot watch to then chief minister Siddaramaiah as a bribe which both had denied. In a few years, he had also announced that he will make the most expensive film in Bollywood and develop Jog Falls both of which is yet to see the light of the day.

Dr B R Shetty kept special love for his native Udupi district and with that philanthropic vision, the new 200 bedded Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital, Udupi was opened at the cost of Rs 120 crore under PPP model in the year 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BR Shetty NMC Health Finablr
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp