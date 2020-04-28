STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cops manhandle, chain COBRA commando; probe ordered

Images of the jawan being tied up in chains and the video of the incident have created furore on social media.

Published: 28th April 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

CoBRA unit cadet Sachin Savant tied in chains. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

BELAGAVI Shocked over the brutal display of raw power by the men in khaki (uniform), Karnataka ordered an inquiry into the alleged thrashing and chaining of a CRPF elite commando by the local police for reportedly not wearing a mask amid the lockdown in the state's northwest region last week, an official said on Monday.

"State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered an inquiry into the incident as sought by CRPF Additional Director General of Police, Sanjay Arora, and book the constables who arrested, bashed and chained its CoBRA unit cadet Sachin Savant at Sadalga in Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district," the official told IANS on phone.

Sadalga is about 590km northwest of Bengaluru.

Though the incident occurred on April 23, it came to light on Monday when a video clip of it went viral on social media and caught the attention of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPFP) headquarters in New Delhi.

"Sawant was thrashed, handcuffed and dragged in chains barefoot to the local police station for not wearing a mask while washing his motorbike outside his home in the village in violation of the lockdown norms and for allegedly assaulting the constables on duty," said Arora in a letter to state Director General of Police Pravind Sood.

Sawant was at home on extended leave from the 207 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), one of the 10 elite units of the CRPF formed for guerilla tactics and jungle warfare.

"The unpleasant situation could have been avoided if the local police had taken the CRPF hierarchy into confidence before arresting Savant. CRPF is a reputed force with high standards of discipline and has the institutionalised mechanism for taking care of such situations.

"Keeping in view the gravity of the incident and its impact on relationship between two police forces, we request you to get the matter inquired and provide justice," Arora said in the letter.

According to Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, the scuffle broke out when Savant asked the constables who they were to question him, as he was also a jawan in the CRPF and was at home on leave.

"When the constables informed Savant that the lockdown norms were same for all and he too had to follow them, he lost his cool and assaulted the constable duo. He was arrested under various sections of the IPC," Nimbargi recalled.

Terming the incident unfortunate and seems to have occurred in the heat of the moment under testing times, Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru that action would be taken if the constables are proved guilty.

State Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi also condemned Savant's arrest and sought action against the accused police personnel.

"Such treatment cannot be meted to a solider and he should be released from custody forthwith," said Jarkiholi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CRPF jawan thrashed Karnataka Police
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp