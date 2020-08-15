STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru violence: Political blame game takes over

Two among detainees Covid-positive and were recovering under home isolation,So far, 24 criminal cases filed in connection with the violence, some of them suo motu

Published: 15th August 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Shaheen Taj, whose sons were held

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teams of city police and the Rapid Action Force have allegedly barged into homes in the wee hours of Friday to take about 60 young men -- including two who were Covid-positive and recovering under home isolation -- into custody for suspected involvement in the Tuesday evening’s rioting and arson in Kaval Byrasandra. 

Ayesha Hussain, sister of Tabrez Hussain, a 29-year-old DHL employee, who is among those taken into custody, told The New Indian Express that her brother and several others in her apartment on Shapur Main Road in Devarajeevanahalli police limits, were “randomly arrested on zero grounds. They were here with us (at home) when the riot happened. They have not informed us where they have been taken into custody and no arrest notice was given to us. Without information, we cannot even move forward legally,” she said.

Two people who were Covid positive and recovering at their homes on Shampur Main Road have have also been detained, but it is unclear whether the police were aware of their condition. In another apartment on the same road, police barged into the house of a woman who lived with her two sons. “We do not know why they barged into our house. They pushed aside my older son, entered our home and broke the bathroom doors. I had to explain that my son is just a child. In our entire building, they arrested all those who are 18-years of age and above,” she told TNIE.

Police barge into homes, pick up youths, kin cry foul

It was found that 10 people between the ages of 18 and 30 were arrested in Fathima Enclave apartment.
Shaheen Taj’s two sons and son-in-law who is a principal of a girls college, were also taken into custody. She says they have no political affiliations. “My daughter is expecting a child,” said  an inconsolable Shaheen. Her daughter said, “When I asked the policemen, they said they are taking them for questioning and will let them go after two hours. But we have not heard from them yet. My brothers’ and my husband’s phone has remained switched off since, and we are really worried.” Zakya Bannu’s three sons aged 26, 24 and 21, have been picked up by the police. “My sons are innocent,” she said, breaking down. 

TNIE was able to access some of the apartment’s CCTV footage confirming the persons arrested between 1.15 am and 1.30am. A senior officer said that they have been detained for various reasons such as involvement in stone pelting, burning vehicles, instigation through phone calls or forwarding the provocative social media post, supplying rods or petrol, among others. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), Sandeep Patil, said, “The arrests were made on the basis of evidence collected, both technical and physical evidence. Once the chargesheet is filed, the courts will decide.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru violence
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp