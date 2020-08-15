Bengaluru violence: Political blame game takes over

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teams of city police and the Rapid Action Force have allegedly barged into homes in the wee hours of Friday to take about 60 young men -- including two who were Covid-positive and recovering under home isolation -- into custody for suspected involvement in the Tuesday evening’s rioting and arson in Kaval Byrasandra.

Ayesha Hussain, sister of Tabrez Hussain, a 29-year-old DHL employee, who is among those taken into custody, told The New Indian Express that her brother and several others in her apartment on Shapur Main Road in Devarajeevanahalli police limits, were “randomly arrested on zero grounds. They were here with us (at home) when the riot happened. They have not informed us where they have been taken into custody and no arrest notice was given to us. Without information, we cannot even move forward legally,” she said.

Two people who were Covid positive and recovering at their homes on Shampur Main Road have have also been detained, but it is unclear whether the police were aware of their condition. In another apartment on the same road, police barged into the house of a woman who lived with her two sons. “We do not know why they barged into our house. They pushed aside my older son, entered our home and broke the bathroom doors. I had to explain that my son is just a child. In our entire building, they arrested all those who are 18-years of age and above,” she told TNIE.

It was found that 10 people between the ages of 18 and 30 were arrested in Fathima Enclave apartment.

Shaheen Taj’s two sons and son-in-law who is a principal of a girls college, were also taken into custody. She says they have no political affiliations. “My daughter is expecting a child,” said an inconsolable Shaheen. Her daughter said, “When I asked the policemen, they said they are taking them for questioning and will let them go after two hours. But we have not heard from them yet. My brothers’ and my husband’s phone has remained switched off since, and we are really worried.” Zakya Bannu’s three sons aged 26, 24 and 21, have been picked up by the police. “My sons are innocent,” she said, breaking down.

TNIE was able to access some of the apartment’s CCTV footage confirming the persons arrested between 1.15 am and 1.30am. A senior officer said that they have been detained for various reasons such as involvement in stone pelting, burning vehicles, instigation through phone calls or forwarding the provocative social media post, supplying rods or petrol, among others. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), Sandeep Patil, said, “The arrests were made on the basis of evidence collected, both technical and physical evidence. Once the chargesheet is filed, the courts will decide.”