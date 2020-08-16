Due to COVID-19 fear, family forced to carry dead body on bicycle in Karnataka's Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After an incident of a dead body being carried on a pull cart was reported at Athani town, another heart-wrenching incident of a family transporting a dead body on a bicycle has come to light in Belagavi.

As neighbours did not help them out fearing the man died of COVID-19, the family members were compelled to use a bicycle to transport the body to a crematorium in MK Hubballi village, Kittur taluk on Sunday.

Amid the heavy rains when hospital did'nt provided ambulance, nobody came to help, relatives of 70-yr-old died person from MK Hubballi, Kittur taluk, #Belagavi carried dead body for cremation using bycycle. @XpressBengaluru @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @CMofKarnataka @BelagaviDC pic.twitter.com/3h4vMjC1Rq — Sunil Patil (@sunilpatilbgv) August 16, 2020

71-year-old Sadeppa Parasappa Salagar, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, was suffering from fever since the last two days. It is said that when family members took the patient to a primary health centre in the village on Saturday, they advised them to go to a district hospital on finding COVID symptoms.

Unfortunately, he died on Sunday at 6 am, at his home, before he could be taken for further treatment. The deceased's wife Gangawwa, pleaded to health officials of the PHC, to provide an ambulance to transport the body to crematorium. However, they did not respond. People have expressed anger over this incident.