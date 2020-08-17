UK launches £1.5 million fund in Karnataka to fight COVID-19, green threats, here's how to apply

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to help scientists in academia and industry tackle the two most acute global challenges -- COVID 19 and the threat to our environment -- the UK government has launched a £1.5 million Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Innovation Challenge Fund in Karnataka.

The fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Data cluster in the state to submit research and development proposals for tackling COVID-19 or which promote a greener planet. Grants up to £250,000 are expected to be awarded.

Applicants are required to submit bids as academic-industry consortia, ideally with an international member. The deadline for submitting a two-page concept note is August 31. Further details can be accessed on the website: bit.ly/AIandData3Million

Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of AI and Data Innovation Challenge Fund. The launch comes at a time when the excellent collaboration between UK and Karnataka in the field of technology and healthcare cannot be more important. Over the years, tech collaboration between the UK and Karnataka has grown from strength to strength and initiatives like these will be central to ensuring we tackle global challenges together and build back stronger than ever."

In April 2018, the Prime Ministers of India and the UK had announced the formal creation of the UK-India Tech Partnership. The partnership aims to bring together the best minds working in tech to unlock its future potential and deliver high-skilled jobs and economic growth in both countries.

The key aim is to catalyse innovation and technology, which will address global challenges. This is part of the UK industrial strategy. The grants are a part of a wider initiative under the Tech Partnership known as 'Tech Clusters'.