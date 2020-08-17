STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

UK launches £1.5 million fund in Karnataka to fight COVID-19, green threats, here's how to apply

Grants up to £250,000 are expected to be awarded. Applicants are required to submit bids as academic-industry consortia, ideally with an international member.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

A medic wearing PPE kit stores samples for COVID-19 testing at a government hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to help scientists in academia and industry tackle the two most acute global challenges -- COVID 19 and the threat to our environment -- the UK government has launched a £1.5 million Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Innovation Challenge Fund in Karnataka.

The fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Data cluster in the state to submit research and development proposals for tackling COVID-19 or which promote a greener planet. Grants up to £250,000 are expected to be awarded.

Applicants are required to submit bids as academic-industry consortia, ideally with an international member. The deadline for submitting a two-page concept note is August 31. Further details can be accessed on the website: bit.ly/AIandData3Million

Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of AI and Data Innovation Challenge Fund. The launch comes at a time when the excellent collaboration between UK and Karnataka in the field of technology and healthcare cannot be more important. Over the years, tech collaboration between the UK and Karnataka has grown from strength to strength and initiatives like these will be central to ensuring we tackle global challenges together and build back stronger than ever."

In April 2018, the Prime Ministers of India and the UK had announced the formal creation of the UK-India Tech Partnership. The partnership aims to bring together the best minds working in tech to unlock its future potential and deliver high-skilled jobs and economic growth in both countries.

The key aim is to catalyse innovation and technology, which will address global challenges. This is part of the UK industrial strategy. The grants are a part of a wider initiative under the Tech Partnership known as 'Tech Clusters'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 UK-India Tech Partnership artificial intelligence
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp