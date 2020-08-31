STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Second in Karnataka in COVID-19 mortalities, Mysuru struggles to turn the tide

However, the mortality rate is not showing any signs of decline even as cities like Mysuru have reported a sharp drop in deaths over the same period.

Published: 31st August 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a worrying trend, Mysuru district stands second in the State in Covid mortalities, with no signs of slowing down. So far the district has reported a total 438 deaths, which is second only to Bengaluru Urban with 1,938 deaths.

Mysuru district continues to report double-digit mortalities with hundred deaths reported in the last one week. The district administration had adopted the Dharavi model to bring down the mortalities which was then blamed on a particular locality in Mysuru city where even staggered lockdown was tried. This was followed by a ramp-up in testing across the district.

However, the mortality rate is not showing any signs of decline even as cities like Mysuru have reported a sharp drop in deaths over the same period. Worryingly the district also saw deaths of young victims aged 14, 17 and 34 as recent as Saturday.

Dr H R Rajeshwari Devi, District Surgeon, pointed out that the high number of deaths is due to late admissions and hesitation to seek proper medical attention despite symptoms and turning to home remedies and quacks.

She said that an analysis of the mortalities from the designated Covid-19 hospital has shown that 10 per cent of the deaths were those who were brought dead and 60 per cent were those who came at an advanced stage of the infection.

However, she noted that the 10 per cent of the deaths were those with heart issues, diabetes, hypertension as well as chronic renal issues. In such cases, she said, they should constantly monitor their health.
Meanwhile, authorities are pointing out that those who come from neighbouring districts of Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu to seek medical attention for Covid-19 in Mysuru are pushing the toll of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru covid death Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp