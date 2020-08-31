Second in Karnataka in COVID-19 mortalities, Mysuru struggles to turn the tide

Ajith MS By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a worrying trend, Mysuru district stands second in the State in Covid mortalities, with no signs of slowing down. So far the district has reported a total 438 deaths, which is second only to Bengaluru Urban with 1,938 deaths.

Mysuru district continues to report double-digit mortalities with hundred deaths reported in the last one week. The district administration had adopted the Dharavi model to bring down the mortalities which was then blamed on a particular locality in Mysuru city where even staggered lockdown was tried. This was followed by a ramp-up in testing across the district.

However, the mortality rate is not showing any signs of decline even as cities like Mysuru have reported a sharp drop in deaths over the same period. Worryingly the district also saw deaths of young victims aged 14, 17 and 34 as recent as Saturday.

Dr H R Rajeshwari Devi, District Surgeon, pointed out that the high number of deaths is due to late admissions and hesitation to seek proper medical attention despite symptoms and turning to home remedies and quacks.

She said that an analysis of the mortalities from the designated Covid-19 hospital has shown that 10 per cent of the deaths were those who were brought dead and 60 per cent were those who came at an advanced stage of the infection.

However, she noted that the 10 per cent of the deaths were those with heart issues, diabetes, hypertension as well as chronic renal issues. In such cases, she said, they should constantly monitor their health.

Meanwhile, authorities are pointing out that those who come from neighbouring districts of Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu to seek medical attention for Covid-19 in Mysuru are pushing the toll of the district.