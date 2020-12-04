STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former corporator AR Zakir held in DJ Halli riots case

AR Zakir allegedly provoked mob that set fire to MLA’s house; was on the run since August 11 night, police said

Published: 04th December 2020

A R Zakir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested former corporator AR Zakir of Pulakeshi Nagar ward in connection with the DJ Halli riots of August 11. He had allegedly gone missing soon after the incident.  Zakir had allegedly provoked the mob into setting fire to the house of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, and brought along gangs of people, the police said.

On November 17, police arrested former Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj for a similar offence. Zakir was on the run for more than one-and-half months, seeking help from relatives and followers to hide from the police. He was constantly moving. But before long, the special team was tipped off, and the police managed to nab him in the city. 

The officer said that Zakir and Raj were hiding together at a farmhouse near Nagarahole forest. However, immediately after their aide Riyazuddin, was arrested on November 7, Zakir moved to another location. Riyazuddin was taking care of accommodation and other needs for the duo after they left the city.  

It may be noted that on August 11, the mob set fire to the MLA’s residence in Pulakeshi Nagar and later vandalised the DJ Halli police station premises. The police had opened fire to control the situation, which led to the death of two people.  Zakir has been remanded to judicial custody after being produced before the magistrate

