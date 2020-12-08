National highways are responsibility of local body: Govind Karjol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting an end to the confusion around maintenance of national highways, Deputy CM and PWD minister Govind Karjol clarified that henceforth, highways that pass through any town or village is the responsibility of the local body. Responding to Devanahalli MLA Nisarga Narayana Swamy, Karjol said there was an order issued by government earlier for local bodies to maintain national highway that pass through towns and cities. However, this order has been been followed.

“Such stretches are ignored and damaged, Local bodies have been maintained them,” Karjol said. Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said local bodies do not have any funds themselves, so managing national highways would be hard. He said that the state government should come forward pay grants for this.