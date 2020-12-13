STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers to boycott elections against jetty work stopped at Kodi Kanyana

Fishermen from Kodi Kanyana have been facing problems because of silt that has accumulated at the jetty as several boats have capsized at the docking point, affecting their livelihoods.

Published: 13th December 2020

Boats docked at the Kodi Kanyana jetty

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Villagers of Kodi Gram Panchayat in Udupi district have decided to boycott the local body election, protesting against the jetty work being stopped at Kodi Kanyana within the panchayat limits. 

Residents of Kodi Kanyana, Kodi Thale, Kodi Hosabengre and Kodi Bengre, all part of the panchayat, refused to give in when Deputy Commissioner G Jagadish, along with a group of officials, met them and requested them to take part in the electoral process, saying officials will look into their issues. 

Fishermen from Kodi Kanyana have been facing problems because of silt that has accumulated at the jetty as several boats have capsized at the docking point, affecting their livelihoods. In 2017, the Central and State governments allocated Rs 6 crore for dredging work at the jetty, and Yojaka India Pvt Ltd, a Mangaluru-based company, bagged the contract.

But it abruptly stopped the work midway and now, the Udupi district department of ports and fisheries has initiated action against the company. The villagers also cited the problem of saltwater entering fields in Kodi Kanyan and surrounding areas. “More than hundred acres of land, where paddy, urad and groundnuts are grown, are facing this issue,” said Laxman Suvarna, a local. 

On Friday, three nominations were filed as it was the last day to do so. Twelve contestants had earlier surrendered their nomination forms to the returning officer, saying  they will not contest as the villagers were boycotting the election.

