IMA scam: 55,000 claim applications reach authority

The Competent Authority (CA) in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) cases has till date received 55,000 claim applications.

Special Officer Harsh Gupta

Special Officer Harsh Gupta (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Competent Authority (CA) in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) cases has till date received 55,000 claim applications. The Authority, which started accepting claims from November 25, will accept them till December 24. In its status report dated December 7 submitted to the High Court, the CA enumerated the various methods they had used to reach out to the aggrieved depositors to file their claim applications. From sending SMSes to registered mobile phone numbers of 71, 418 depositors to individual letters posted to 76, 587  and door delivery to bedridden people at an additional cost of Rs 130 each, the CA said it had made all efforts to ensure that claimants filed their applications before the December 24 deadline.

“We have provided facilities to file claims over the phone for depositors whose IMA-linked bank accounts are operational. The software is very user friendly. While it interfaces with five databases such as Aadhaar, PAN, IMA records and mobile phones to confirm the identity of the depositor, it hardly takes five minutes for them to file their claim application using the software,” said Special Officer and CA, IMA, Harsh Gupta.

“We have already received 55,000 claim applications, which are around 75 per cent of the claimants,” he added. The online claims can be received at BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne, Atal Janasnehi Kendras and Common Service Centres.  “The call centre with the number bearing 080-46885959 has received 30,378 calls from the IMA depositors. We also have a dedicated WhatsApp number 7975568880 for the claimants,” said Gupta.

In the status report to the court on action taken, the CA has stated that he has written to the government for taking supplementary evidence, if any from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), regarding the role of R Roshan Baig as a promoter and thus the beneficiary from the business activities of the IMA group.

