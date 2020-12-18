STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Officials did not bring up any issues’

The officer said that recently, a small industry in Malur spoken on the group regarding a power and water crisis.

A vehicle was burnt in the Wistron plant violence in Kolar recently.

A vehicle was burnt in the Wistron plant violence in Kolar recently. (Photo | EPS)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR:  Even though Wistron Corporation officials are a part of a WhatsApp group called Kolar District Industries’ Group, created by senior officials of the Kolar district industries department to care for all the industries in the district, the corporation did not post any message on the group regarding any issues relating to the company. “If the officials had done so, it would have helped to resolve any issues,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

The group, which comprises all senior officials in the district, allows the participants to air their grievances so that the Deputy Commissioner can look into them and come up with a solution. It was formed after the Covid-19 outbreak. 

The officer said that recently, a small industry in Malur spoken on the group regarding a power and water crisis. “Almost immediately, Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama instructed officials to look into it. The officer said that the group was meant to to safeguard the interests of all industries across the district.The officer also made it clear that the incident was sporadic but it was too early to come to a conclusion as a detailed inquiry was necessary.

No fresh arrests yet, says Police 
Kolar: So far, there have been no fresh arrests made in connection with the violence that broke out at the Wistron iPhone factory in Kolar recently, said a senior police officer. He said that certain media outlets were reporting that a person, who was part of an organisation, had been arrested which was false. “Based on the probe and CCTV footage, only the workers involved in the violence have been arrested so far,” he said. As per sources, police are collecting information from all angles. 

