It's official: Classes for Grade 10, 12 in Karnataka to resume from January 1

However, attendance at schools and colleges is not mandatory.  Students can continue to attend classes online through the Youtube channel and practice other sources.

Published: 19th December 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

The Vidyagama programme will resume again from January 15. (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The high-level committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa concluded on Saturday that classes for grades 10 and 12 will be held offline from January 1.

Yediyurappa announced this to reporters after more than an hour's discussion with officials.

Class 6-9 students will continue with Vidyagama, he added.

The committee including the primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar,  Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, chief secretary to the government P Ravikumar, Principal Secretary of education department S Umashankar discussed the issue of school reopening for more than an hour with the chief minister.

After gauging the holding of offline classes for class 10 and 12 students for 15 days, measures can be taken to initiate offline classes for the rest of the grades, decided by the committee.

The CM asked for strict precautionary measures to be put in place before classes are resumed.

As per the COVID19 technical advisory committee's recommendations, parental written consent is a must for children to be present for both offline classes and Vidyagama. They must also declare that the student has no symptoms of COVID19.

Students in residential schools should get themselves tested negative for COVID19, within 72 hours of getting admitted.

However, attendance at schools and colleges is not mandatory.  Students can continue to attend classes online through the Youtube channel and practice other sources, the committee decided.

Schools and college authorities have been asked to get their classrooms disinfected and follow the guidelines laid out by the education department.

Students will be allowed only half a day's class. And not more than 15 students will be permitted in a classroom.

There will be no midday meal distribution, instead, ration kits will be continued for students.

Students attending Vidyagama will not be allowed will be called to the school for the programme just twice a week.

TAGS
B S Yediyurappa school reopening Karnataka school reopening Class 10 classes Class 12 classes
