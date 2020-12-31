Major rejig in Karnataka police department, Roopa, Nimbalkar shunted out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle to the police department, the state government has transferred several IPS officers including IGPs D Roopa and Hemant M Nimbalkar, who had locked horns over the tender process of Bengaluru Safe City Project.

Roopa, who was Secretary to Government (PCAS), Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., while Nimabalkar, who was Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru city, is transferred to the Internal Security Division (ISD).

The two officers had openly made allegations against each other embarrassing the government. It is learnt that the government transferred both as a 'punishment'. The government has upgraded the Home Secretary's post and has replaced Roopa with Malini Krishnamoorthy, who was ADGP, Grievances & Human Rights.

Transferred today as MD, Handicrafts Emporium. My transfer is like putting me on an equal footing with other IPS officer Nimbalkar chargesheeted by CBI & CBI has recommended for Disciplinary action of Major Penalty against him in last December, one year ago, which is not yet done — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) December 31, 2020

The government has promoted ADGP Dr.P. Ravindranath, who was heading the Forest Cell, to the rank of DGP and had posted him as DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement in the upgraded post, replacing Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, who has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Grievances & Human Rights.

The government has promoted IGP Seemanth Kumar Singh, who was heading the Central Range, to the rank of ADGP and has posted him as ADGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the existing vacancy. He has been replaced by M Chandra Sekhar, who was IGP in the ACB.

IGP Vipul Kumar, who was heading the Southern Range, has been posted as IGP and Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru. Mangaluru city Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has been posted as DIG, KSRP, replacing N. Sateesh Kumar, who has been promoted and posted as IGP and Police Commissioner of Kalaburgi city. N Shashi Kumar, who was SP (Wireless), has been promoted as DIG and posted as Police Commissioner of Mangaluru city in the downgraded post.

Pawar Pravin Madhukar, who was DIG (Recruitment) is also promoted and posted as IGP, Southern Range, Mysuru. Meanwhile, SPs Dr. Chetan Singh Rathor and Amit Singh, who are on central deputation, have been promoted as DIGs and continued on Central Deputation.

Dr. YS Ravi Kumar, who was SP in the ISD, is promoted and posted as DIG (Recruitment). SPs Siri Gowri and Vartika Katiyar have been interchanged and posted as SP, Railways and SP, State Crimes Records Bureau respectively.

While Pradeep Gunti, who was Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Bailhongal Sub-Division in Belagavi, is promoted as SP and transferred to the ISD. Nikhil B, who was ASP of Bhatkal Sub-Division in Uttar Kannada, is promoted and posted as SP, Anti Naxal Force, Karkala. Hariram Shankar, who was ASP in Kundapura Sub-Division in Udupi, is promoted and posted as DCP (Law & Order), Mangaluru city, while ASP of Channapatna Sub-Division in Ramanagara K. Ramarajan is promoted and posted as DCP (Law & Order), Hubballi-Dharwad City. Adduru Srinivasalu, ASP of Shikaripura Sub-Division in Shivamogga, is promoted and posted as SP (Wireless).