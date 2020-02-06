Home States Karnataka

Coronavirus threat: Despite no positive cases, Karnataka ups vigil

So far, there have been no positive cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) reported in Karnataka.

Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei, China, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility

Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei, China, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: So far, there have been no positive cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) reported in Karnataka. However, to strengthen preventive measures, the state government has beefed up surveillance and control measures to ensure coronavirus cases do not enter the state. Till date, 87 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and 83 are under home isolation. A total of four Chinese passengers have left the country. Only one person, a resident of Tumakuru, was admitted to an isolation ward. He was later discharged after testing negative for the virus. 

Till date 74 samples of suspected patients have been sent for testing, of which 52 samples tested negative. The results of the remaining are awaited. So far, 10,184 passengers have been screened at Kempegowda International Airport. The Cabinet Secretary held a high-level meeting to review actions taken for the management of nCoV and the preparedness of states. A travel advisory was issued at the meeting. 

Existing visas (including eVisa already issued) are no longer valid for foreign nationals travelling from China. Henceforth, people travelling from China will be quarantined, and people have been advised against travelling to that country. Visitors intending to travel to India from China should contact the Indian embassy in Beijing or consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou to apply afresh for Indian visas. 

The Indian embassy in China can be contacted on +8618610952903 and 8618612083629 or using the dedicated email. Further, for any queries, one can contact the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare helpline number. 

