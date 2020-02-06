Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Berth pangs over, now numbers game begins!

Even before Thursday’s cabinet expansion, would-be ministers start demanding their lucky number in car registration  
 

Published: 06th February 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly-elected MLAs are yet to be inducted into Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet, but they are already fighting---not for plum portfolios, but for favourite car registration numbers.

This is because it is numerology that is ‘driving’ them to go in for a particular number. 

A day before their induction, these MLAs who will be sworn in as ministers on Thursday were placing their demand for particular cars. 

On Wednesday, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services (DPAR) officials had parked 15 high-end cars at the Kumara Krupa guest house in Bengaluru. According to officials, all these cars are not brand new.

“We were told to keep the cars ready, most of them are Innova,” said the officials. They said the netas, after consulting their astrologers or numerologists, have come up with their ‘lucky’ numbers as per their date of birth.

“For instance, if one adds the digits in the registration number, one should get digits like 9, 2, 7 or 1, which are considered lucky. These numbers are on demand and the leaders are asking for cars with such ‘lucky’ numbers,” an official said.

Sources from DPAR said that on Wednesday, KR Pete MLA Narayana Gowda visited the Kumara Krupa guest house, looking for his ‘’lucky’’ number car.

ALSO READ | With newbies crowding in, loyalists take backseat in Karnataka Cabinet

There is a car that has just a single digit 9.

“Narayana Gowda and ST Somashekar MLA from Yeshwantpur, are asking for the same car. Narayanagowda reportedly said that all his car registration numbers end with number nine, so he wants this particular car,’’ sources said. 

Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh is not only particular about the car registration number but also about a particular colour.  

Singh owns at least 15 pink shirts and he wore shirts of different shades of this colour during campaigning in the bypolls as pink is his ‘lucky’ colour. 

ALSO READ | Only 10 will make it to BSY cabinet, old-timers must wait

Officials said some netas also demand for a particular colour car which they consider lucky as per their date of birth.

It is not just registration numbers, the demand can stretch to bungalows too. Officials are in a fix as there are only three government bungalows available.

“Excluding ministers from Bengaluru, we may have to accommodate ministers from outside Bengaluru too and we have only three bungalows. The problem does not end here. Mantris who want to move in will be looking for ‘lucky’ door numbers as well as see if the bungalow is vaastu-compliant. They give letters to senior officials concerned in the DIPR, who will allot accordingly. We just hand over the keys as per instructions,’’ said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet BJP Karanataka Cabinet Expansion
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp