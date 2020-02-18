Home States Karnataka

Soon, hygiene rating for fish and meat shops

A total of 20 meat shops and 30 sweet shops and many slaughterhouses have been audited.

Wuhan hospital

A doctor checks the conditions of a patient in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Coronavirus fear spreading across the country, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is taking efforts to improve the hygiene and sanitation in meat and fish markets. Expressing concern over poor hygiene in the meat and fish sector, FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said that a third-party sample audit of 5,500 private slaughterhouses is underway, of which around 60 have been audited so far. The FSSAI said it will soon start hygiene rating of fish and meat shops in the country.

“There is no impact of coronavirus. However, because of this incident, there is awareness about hygiene in the country. We are trying to improve hygiene and sanitation efficiency in meat and fish markets. Hygiene in the country’s fish and meat markets is “not good,” Agarwal said. “We have started inspecting slaughterhouses and they are being stringent over the Coronavirus scare. The district officers (DO) and food safety officers are auditing slaughterhouses, meat and fish markets and also sweet shops,” said N Manjushree, Commissioner of FSSAI, Karnataka.

A total of 20 meat shops and 30 sweet shops and many slaughterhouses have been audited. The fish markets are being audited in coastal areas like Udupi, Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada.” added Manjushree. Deputy Commissioner FSSAI (Karnataka), Dr Latha Perimala said, “Some meat shops were given notice for not following FSSAI standard and were asked to make improvements.”Dr BK, Vijendra, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, pointed out that they are keeping check on the restaurants’ hygiene. 

Doctors point out that keeping hygiene can protect one from diseases. Dr Manohar KN, Consultant Internal Medicines, Manipal Hospital said, “In the wake of such emergencies we must upkeep the personal hygiene. The people who are visiting animal markets and products should ensure they wash their hands thoroughly and avoid constant touching of mouth or eyes. Avoid contact with sick animal and spoilt animal products. The three C’s clean, cover, contain is a must.” 

Hong Kong man tested negative
A Hong Kong native, who flew to Bengaluru, showed symptoms of Coronavirus during thermal screening at the city airport and was admitted to  RGICD on Saturday, however, the patient reports showed negative on Monday. 

