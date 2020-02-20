Lingayat Mutt in Gadag appoints Muslim man as its head priest 

By Express News Service

GADAG (Karnataka): In a deviation from tradition, the Lingayat Mutt in Gadag has appointed Rahimsab Mulla, a married Muslim man and staunch follower of twelfth-century social reformer Jagajyoti Basavanna, as the head priest.

Mulla, who strongly believed in social justice and communal harmony, will be incepted as the new head of Murugharajendra Mutt of Asuti in Ron taluk on February 26.

The 33-year-old Rahimsab is now being addressed as Diwan Sharif. His allegiance towards Basavanna and chanting of Vachans with great ease influenced seer of Murugharajendra Mutt and offered him Linga Deeksha. Sharif has been learning the tenets of Lingayat cult and Basava's teachings for the past 3 years.

Sharif has 4 children. His father Rahimsab and mother Fathima are also devotees of the Koraneshwar mutt. Sharif followed the same. In the past, they had donated land for the construction of the Mutt. Now, a new mutt is coming up on the outskirts of their village. Considering his family's allegiance towards the Mutt, the seer has taken the step of appointing him its head.

This Mutt is affiliated to the 350-year-old Koraneshwara Mutt in Khajuri village in Kalaburgi as well as the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Mutt of Chitradurga.

Diwan Sharif said: “My father and other family members were also the devotees of this Mutt. Regardless of religions, we are all one. I have been following Basavanna for many years and I believe in the principle of ‘Kayakave Kailas' (work is worship). I want to turn this Mutt into a place where no caste or religion except Basavanna's tenets will prevail. I have decided this as communal harmony is need of the hour now.

“I consulted with my seniors and family members and after getting everybody’s support I became a priest of this new mutt which we call as Shantidham"

Murughrajendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi, the seer of the Mutt, said that Sharif’s step may inspire many other youths from Gadag and surrounding districts to follow his principles. One should understand that all caste, creed and religion are the same, which was well propagated in Basava's philosophy, he added.

Earlier, Sharif used to run an auto from Hole Alur to Asuti and to Ron. Many times he used to drop off pregnant women or elderly persons free of cost. Sharif wanted to do something

more for society. One day, he went to Aland of Kalaburgi to meet Murughrajendra Koraneshwar Mutt seer and expressed his wish of becoming a social activist. The seer then gave him tenets of Basavanna. And thereafter, an inspired Sharif turned a priest.