Five years on, Chamarajanagar industrial park yet to take off

MYSURU: Even as the government claims that the state would receive over Rs 72,000 crore of investment from the recent invest Karnataka summit, the Badanaguppe-Kellamballi Industrial Park in Chamarajangar -- touted as a game-changer for the backward district and those living around it -- stands as a mute spectator failing to take off even after five years.

Spread over 1,460 acres adjoining the busy NH 150A, the industrial park was announced with much fanfare during the Siddaramaiah government in 2015, with promises of attracting businesses even from the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu. Sadly, the area has now turned into a cow grazing patch.

So far, even on paper, the park only has one large project by textile major Sutlej Textiles Limited, which promised a a Rs 970-crore setup, but the project is yet to take off and the promoters are reportedly in discussion for subsidies.

Out of the rest, only small plots like the 0.25 acre ones majorly have been sold through single-window clearance.

The 5, 7 and 10-acre plots, which occupy a major chunk of the area, are yet to find tenants. Even in the small plots, of which 111 units have been sold, the lessees are yet to start their units.

According to industrialists, the primary issue is with the pricing of the land. “At Rs 36 lakh, the price is on the higher side for the plots. Many prefer to invest in Nanjangud which is closer to Mysuru, where the lease amount is just Rs 34 lakh,” said Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysuru Industries Association. Notably, out of the 111 units that are allotted, according to records, a majority were procured through SC/ST rebate and the regular purchases are only a few.

Kishore, another industrialist, said on the other side of the border, there are better lands. “There are better facilities, especially those by SIPCOT at competitive rates in Sathyamangalam and Erode in Tamil Nadu. Another advantage is availability of skilled labour locally,”he said.