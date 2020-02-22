Special police team to probe sedition case against Kashmiri students

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The inquiry into the sedition case filed against three Kashmiri students has gained momentum, with a separate police team being constituted by the district police. An officer of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank is heading the team, which visited Hindalaga Central Jail at Belagavi where the accused are housed. Three students, studying at KLE Institute of Technology, are accused of shooting a video raising pro-Pakistan slogans, and were booked for sedition.