Pro-CAA rally lathi-charged by Karnataka police in Kolar

By Express News Service

KOLAR (Karnataka): Police resorted to lathi-charge on the BJP and Pro Hindu Activists who gathered under the banner of Bharathiya Nagareekara Rakshana Vedikae near SNR Circle of Kolar on Saturday afternoon, as a group of persons attempted to take out a procession from SNR Circle to another circle without permission.

Permission to address the gathering has been given only in M.G. Road and not for any procession or rally in Kolar said Kolar Deputy Commissioner J.Manjunath.

He added that the programme organisers asked for a procession, but considering all the issues, permission was given only to address in M.G. Road, but a group of persons reportedly gathered near SNR Circle and attempted to forcibly overcome the Police barricades.

When the group attempted to overcome the police barricades, Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy asked them to gather near M.G.Road where the meeting has been scheduled.

A group of persons attempting to overcome the police barricades forcibly led to lathi-charge near SNR Circle, several people who were in the place with the National Flags and dropped the flag and fleed the spot.

The senior officer said that measures will be taken to issue a notice to the organisers who violated the permission.

All this happened in the pro CAA programme organized under the banner of Bharathiya Nagareekara Rakshana Vedikae and the programme was headed by Kolar BJP MP S. Muniswamy, on Saturday.

Thousands of BJP, RSS, ABVP, Sreerama Sene and other organisation members gathered in Kolar near M.G. Road and also near the SNR Circle, on the invitation of State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. Revenue Minister Ashok also joined the programme.

Following the protest in MG Road, tight security measures were taken up under the direct supervision of Kolar Superintendent of Police, Karthick Reddy and additional forces have been deployed in various circles including Clock Tower.

And after the lathi-charge, additional forces were deployed from KGF and other rural parts of Bangalore.

Kolar wore a deserted look after news of SNR circle riot spread like wildfire. Shops drew down their shutters, autorickshaws withdrew service amid police patrolling and cops with handy cameras.

Even hotels and commercial establishments shut down, although some buses operated on other routes.