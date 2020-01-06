Karnataka MP seeks action against duo for alleged rape, attempted conversion of girl to Islam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leader and MP Shobha Karandlaje met city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and demanded to initiate action against two youths who allegedly raped a girl for almost one year and also threatened to convert her to Islam.

The MP met the commissioner on Sunday and submitted the complaint copy.

Speaking to reporters later, she said that the girl, who was brought from Kasaragod to Electronics City, where the accused youths run a business, was allegedly raped here. “I have asked the Police Commissioner to direct the Electronics City police to register an FIR and arrest the youths,”she said.

“I have spoken to the survivor and she said that the youths were also forcing her to convert to Islam and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not,” the MP alleged.

She suspects that there was a gang that could be operating to forcibly convert Hindu women to Islam.

The BJP leader also met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa along with the survivor’s family members and gave a petition.