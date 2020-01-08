Two-wheelers for fisherfolk to sell catch at markets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday said the state government will provide two-wheelers to fishermen to help them sell fish in local markets. Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Bengaluru, the minister the state will announce this and many other schemes in the state budget.

He said over 23,000 fishermen in the state will be benefited by the loan waiver scheme that was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Immediately after coming to power, the CM had announced waiver of loans of up to Rs 50,000 taken by fishermen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched a scheme to give Kisan credit cards to fishermen, and in the first phase, 28,000 to 30,000 fishermen will get the cards, he said. With that, they can avail loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, if they are big fishermen and small fishermen can take loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. Earlier, the cards were given only to farmers.Poojary, who is also Minister for Muzrai, said the mass marriage ceremony will be held at 110 department temples on April 26.